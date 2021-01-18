UrduPoint.com
People Stage Protest Against Occupation Of Playground By Indian Army

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:54 PM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people staged a protest demonstration against the attempts by Indian Army to forcibly occupy a playground in Srinagar city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people staged a protest demonstration against the attempts by Indian Army to forcibly occupy a playground in Srinagar city.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protesters gathered at Press Enclave and staged the protest against the fencing of the playground by the Indian Army in Chattabal area of city.

The local asked where their children would go to play if the Indian Army occupied this playground. "It is the only play-field that our children are using for sports activities," said one of the protesters.

"I am 47-year-old and since my childhood I have been playing in this ground. How can Indian Army forcibly occupy this ground? Nobody is listening to us, even district administration is mum over the development," another protester.

"Do they want our children to take drugs and are not happy with the sports activities in the area."The protesters said, it is really a sorry state of affairs that the army is occupying anything at will and there is no one to question it.

Pakistan

