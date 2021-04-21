UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Stage Protest Over Poor Sewerage System In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:58 PM

People stage protest over poor sewerage system in Muzaffargarh

Residents of Tibba Karimabad on Wednesday staged a demonstration against sewerage spread at many places in their area and urged the government and local administration to put in place a proper sewerage system to save the inhabitants from diseases

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Residents of Tibba Karimabad on Wednesday staged a demonstration against sewerage spread at many places in their area and urged the government and local administration to put in place a proper sewerage system to save the inhabitants from diseases.

Residents said, Tibba Karimabad is a settlement of around 50,000 mostly poor labour class people in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city, and was almost surrounded by sewerage since long making their life tough in the absence of a proper sewerage system.

The demonstration was led by president Mazdoor Welfare Tanzeem Muzaffargarh Malik Wazir Ahmad Mohana.

Mohana said that groundwater of the area was salty and unfit for human consumption and sewerage spread in the area has added to their troubles increasing the risk of infectious diseases.

He said that streets of Tibba Karimabad were in shambles due to sewage problem. He said, announcements were made to develop the area but practical steps in this direction are still awaited. He appealed the chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Advisor to CM Sardar Abdul Hayee Dasti and deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen to provide special funds to ensure a hygienic atmosphere to the residents of Tibba Karimabad.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Muzaffargarh From Government Labour Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

A Favourite with the Experts – the all new realm ..

34 minutes ago

Rizwan, Qadir help patchy Pakistan down Zimbabwe i ..

3 minutes ago

Divisional ,distt admin discusses rain emergency p ..

3 minutes ago

Minister urges all to take utmost precautions for ..

3 minutes ago

CM approves setting up special children's village ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing Condemns Links of Japanese Politicians to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.