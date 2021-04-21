People stage protest over poor sewerage system in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Residents of Tibba Karimabad on Wednesday staged a demonstration against sewerage spread at many places in their area and urged the government and local administration to put in place a proper sewerage system to save the inhabitants from diseases.

Residents said, Tibba Karimabad is a settlement of around 50,000 mostly poor labour class people in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city, and was almost surrounded by sewerage since long making their life tough in the absence of a proper sewerage system.

The demonstration was led by president Mazdoor Welfare Tanzeem Muzaffargarh Malik Wazir Ahmad Mohana.

Mohana said that groundwater of the area was salty and unfit for human consumption and sewerage spread in the area has added to their troubles increasing the risk of infectious diseases.

He said that streets of Tibba Karimabad were in shambles due to sewage problem. He said, announcements were made to develop the area but practical steps in this direction are still awaited. He appealed the chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Advisor to CM Sardar Abdul Hayee Dasti and deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen to provide special funds to ensure a hygienic atmosphere to the residents of Tibba Karimabad.