People Stage Protest Over Provincial Govt's Failure
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:20 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :A large number of rain-hit people of the different villages of kalol taluka blocked Kaloi-Naukot road and staged protest against government's failure to provide relief here on Monday.
They complained that they have been homeless after recent heavy monsoon downpour submerged our villages.
Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Tharparakar Muhammad Nawaz Soho while taking notice of the protest, directed Mukhtiarkar Kaloi to conduct survey and determine losses the people of the area and submit a detailed report of damages caused by rain so that people could get relief.
After assurance of DC, villagers end their protest.