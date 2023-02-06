People staged protest against load-shedding in Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Protesters in Mohmand tribal district blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur highway due to longest electricity loadshedding.

This caused inconvenience to passengers and traders in Yaka Ghand Bazaar, who completely shut down the market.

The speakers at the protest stated that despite two dams in the district, they are not receiving electricity, and the tribal districts are being treated unfairly.

They said people are frustrated as loadshedding in the area exceeds 22 hours and life has become paralyzed.

They are shouting slogans against WAPDA and demanding an immediate end to the loadshedding.