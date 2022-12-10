People stages protest for early recovery of Imran Afridi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The people of Landikotal on Saturday staged a protest and blocked the Pak-Afghan road for all kinds of traffic for the early recovery of Imran Afridi.

The protesters raised placards inscribed with slogans regarding recovery and justice.

They blocked the road in the Takia area and said that Imran Afridi had been kidnapped from the Kashmore area of Sindh six days ago. They said that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of Rs 20 million.

The protesters demanded the government for early recovery of Afridi otherwise they would extend their protest to Peshawar and Islamabad.