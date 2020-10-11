UrduPoint.com
People Stand With PM Imran Khan: Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

People stand with PM Imran Khan: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that people were standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan and they could not be misled.

He said this while talking to delegation of party workers, said official sources.

He said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional term as negative propaganda could not make any difference.

He said the country had faced many challenges under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that far-reaching and result-oriented policies had been introduced by the incumbent government for strengthening of different sectors.

Aleem Khan said that economic indicators were hinting at progress and country's stability.

He said that PM Imran Khan wanted sound development of the country, adding that development of industrial sector was increasing job opportunities and the government was sincerely implementing its manifesto.

