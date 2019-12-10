People start enjoying winter foods after fall in temperature

With a sharp fall in temperature, people have started enjoying winter foods like Chicken Corn Soup, Doodh Jalebi, Gajar Halwa, Kashmiri Tea, Coffee, Fried Fish and boiled eggs at various restaurants, stalls in local markets and Food shops

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :With a sharp fall in temperature, people have started enjoying winter foods like Chicken Corn Soup, Doodh Jalebi, Gajar Halwa, Kashmiri Tea, Coffee, Fried Fish and boiled eggs at various restaurants, stalls in local markets and Food shops.

A number of vendors have set up food items stalls at Queence Road, Station Road, Barrage Road, Bunder Road, Sokha Talab, Clock Tower and Minara Road.

Hot drinks like tea and coffee, and fried food like fish, fries, pakoras, samosas and vegetable rolls are also in high demand, as they are considered an integral part of suppers.

The Vendors said the prices of everything were soaring, so they had also increased the prices of their products.