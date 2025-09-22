Open Menu

People Start Returning Home As Flood Water Recedes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa said on Monday that floodwater has receded from most low-lying areas, allowing many displaced residents to begin returning to their homes.

He stated that 11 of the 30 established relief camps remain operational, currently sheltering 9,250 individuals. Additionally, six of the eight tent villages are still housing 12,900 flood victims, who are being provided with three meals a day along with basic necessities.

In total, over 22,150 people are being fed daily through government relief efforts. Initial survey data reveals that 188 villages have been affected by the flooding — 114 in Muzaffargarh, 58 in Alipur, and 16 in Jatoi.

Approximately 430,000 acres of land were submerged, impacting over 460,000 people and damaging crops across 305,000 acres. The death toll has risen to 18.

Relief and rehabilitation operations are ongoing under the supervision of assistant commissioners. These efforts include the distribution of rations, deployment of mobile health and boat clinics, field hospitals, and continued veterinary support with livestock feed and vaccinations. Milk is also being supplied for children.

To ensure continuity in education, ten temporary schools remain functional within the relief camps.

