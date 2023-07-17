People start trusting in PML-N after visioning true face of PTI: Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has said that the people have started trusting in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after visioning true face and nefarious designs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a public gathering in Chak No.61-JB Dharor, a village in his constituency, here on Sunday night, he said that Pakistan was passing through a critical stage. The government was trying its optimum best for the last one year to finalize deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) which was stopped due to violation of agreement by the PTI government.

The minister said that firstly the PTI government made an agreement with IMF and then violated it due to which the entire nation had to face its consequences. The IMF had imposed tough condition of withdrawing subsidies on electricity, gas and oil products which caused price spiral and made life of ordinary man very miserable.

He said that Imran Khan was a liar as he had claimed to give 10 million jobs and 5 million houses if he came into powers. Imran Khan remained in government for about 4 years but failed to honor his claims. Despite enjoying powers for four years, he bitterly failed to initiate any worth-mentioning development program in the country rather he used all national resources to implicate his opponents in false and fabricated cases, he added.

He said that when Imran Khan was Prime Minister, the then opposition leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif had asked him to design a "Charter of Economy" for greater national interests and on the same time, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said, "Qadam Barhao, Imran Khan, Hum Tumharey Saath Hain (Step forward, Imran Khan, we would support you), but Imran Khan in response dubbed them as corrupt, looters and plunderers and refused to even shake hand with them.

On other hand, Imran Khan himself was looting national wealth through his cronies at the same time when he was dubbing his political opponents as looters, the minister added.

He further said that it was fundamental principle of the democracy to bear others and honor others' point of view, but Imran Khan had severe lack of political acumen. He (Imran Khan) only promoted culture of hate and hatred and this culture caused the mayhem of 9th May when his party workers and activists vandalized sensitive military installations in addition to setting ablaze monuments of national heroes.

He said that Imran Khan injected poison in the mind of young generation through social media for character assassination of his political opponents.

However, he could not succeed in his nefarious designs as his conspiracy caused end of his own party.

The interior minister said that PML-N always promoted positive politics and preferred to serve the masses instead of gaining its personal objectives, adding that all major development projects including metros, motorways, hospitals, universities, etc. were launched in the tenure of PML-N. In 1997, the country was making progress by leaps and bounds and the world had believed that the time had not far when Pakistan would emerge as "Asian Tiger".

He said that India had made atomic explosions on 11th May 1998 after which its minister LK Advani uttered that now Pakistan had to learn how to speak with an atomic power India. After these explosions the entire Pakistan nation was under severe mental stress but the then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif had made 6 atomic explosions on 28th May 1998 in response of five Indian explosions only to equalize power balance in the region.

At that time the Pakistani nation was not familiar with load shedding or terrorism but a deep-rooted conspiracy was hatched and the PML-N was ousted from the politics for a long time.

However, this party again succeeded in getting public mandate in 2013 but the country was facing severe load shedding of 20 hours daily in addition to rampant incidents of terrorism with a huge number of casualties, he added.

He said that PML-N government under dynamic leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif strived hard and eliminated the menace of load shedding and terrorism within 4 years and put the country again on road to progress and prosperity.

In 2017-18, the growth rate in the country was 6.2 percent when an incompetent person was clamped on the nation through a calculated move and he badly ruined the country and up till now the people were facing consequences of his ill-conceived policies, he added.

He appealed the people to vote and support PML-N in coming general election and said that PML-N was the only party which could drag the country out of crises and put it on road to progress and prosperity again.

He also assured the area people to resolve their genuine problems very soon by providing all basic amenities at their doorsteps.

Former MPA Mian Ajmal Asif, party workers and notables of the area were also present.