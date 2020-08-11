UrduPoint.com
People Still Need To Be Careful On Independence Day And Muharram Holidays: Dr Nausheen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:29 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid said on Tuesday that the people still needed to be very careful on Independence Day (14th August) and Muharram-ul-Haram holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid said on Tuesday that the people still needed to be very careful on Independence Day (14th August) and Muharram-ul-Haram holidays.

Talking to a private news channel she said that the people should follow SOPs and maintains social distancing during these holidays as the threat of the COVID-19 still remains and it could spread further.

The lockdown was eased as the number of COVID-19 cases decreased, but now it is the responsibility of the people to fulfill their national duty and eradicate this epidemic, she added.

Dr Nausheen said that the people should understand sensitivity of spread of COVID-19 so if precautionary measures are ignored, the virus will spread and the government would be compelled to take tough decisions again.

She said government's smart lockdown strategy was effectively worked to decrease the number of coronavirus cases in the country, while now the whole World appreciated this strategy.

