People Suffered Loss Of Life & Property Due To Heavy Rain In Balochistan: Asim Kurd

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Former Balochistan provincial minister Mir Muhammad Asim Kur Gallo on Thursday said it was the first priority of the government to control the situation caused by recent heavy rains and floods in Balochistan as soon as possible

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 )

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) central leader Mir Asim Kurd Gallo expressed these views while talking to APP here.

He also expressed his sorrow on losses of lives of people in recent monsoon rain.

He said that due to the recent rains, the people had suffered a lot of loss of life and property due to the flood situation saying that the provincial government would not leave the people alone in this difficult time.

He said that the loss of precious human lives due to the rains and the coming floods in the inner province, including the provincial capital Quetta, the property and livestock had also been washed away in the water, standing crops were destroyed while the infrastructure were severely damaged in respective areas including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Bolan and other areas of the province.

Asim Kurd said that emergency steps were being taken to provide all possible relief and assistance to the people so that the problems of the people could be resolved.

He said that under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo his team was continuing the relief activities in the affected areas day and night and all government missionaries and resources were being utilized in this regard.

He requested to the people that along with the government institutions and the Pakistan Army and Navy,to participate in the relief activities for the victims in their respective areas according to their ability so that the rescue and rehabilitation work could expedite.

