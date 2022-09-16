Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Afnanullah Khan on Friday said that people were suffering in Pakistan due to weak economic policies of Imran's regime. The last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had left numerous problems for the poor people of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel

The PTI leadership, he said had made tough agreements with International Monetary Funds (IMF). Lauding the role of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said, the people should review the business policies of PML-N made during the period of 2013-18.

He said that the coalition government was trying to improve every sector including economic.

Senator Afnanullah Khan claimed that the political team of PML-N was fully capable to remove all difficulties being faced by the people in the current situation.

The government is utilizing all available resources to help address issues of flood affected families, he expressed.