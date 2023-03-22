People support for anti-polio teams sought

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The civil society member here Wednesday sought the cooperation of local people with anti-polio teams in order to protect children from the crippling disease.

Abdul Haseeb, a member of the civil society Azakhel Lower in Nowshera district urged his villagers to extend all-out cooperation to anti-polio teams and helps them in their efforts to eradicate polio from society.

Haseeb in a statement here said the anti-polio teams were working tirelessly for decades to protect children from permanent disabilities and it was our duty to help them in their endeavours.

He lauded the role of vaccinators, especially females and policemen as they are the frontline workers of polio eradication teams. Abdul Haseeb said polio teams have received serious threats in district Nowshera but despite they were working with the dedication for saving future generations.

Haseeb asked the people of the area to support anti-polio teams and administer vaccines to their children in order to save them from lifetime disability.