People support Supreme Court order to open shopping malls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Presence of a huge number of people, pertaining to all age groups and genders, waiting anxiously for their chance to enter one or the other fully air-conditioned retail complexes here Tuesday was almost like a public endorsement of the Supreme Court's order to open shopping malls.

The scenario was neither unexpected nor strange for any one mainly because shopping, over the years, has emerged to be a major source of recreation for vast majority of citizens - many of whom firmly believed being deprived of during past almost two months time, under pretext of COVID-19 threat.

Whether they had their doubts or not about veracity of coronavirus diseases, declared as global pandemic, shoppers were absolutely patient and more than willing to meet all the precautions required by them for entrance to their choice of mall.

"I am here to get accessories of my choice of brand and do not feel inconvenient in any manner to get my temperature checked or made to wash my hands or use sanitizer or even pass through walk though gates sprinkling disinfectants before getting into the mall," said Sukaina Khorasani.

Mrs Tyabji, accompanying her daughters at Atrium in Saddar, however, did feel the exercise of being kept awaiting till fixed numbers of people allowed to enter the mall may return back and another batch of shoppers be allowed to get in quite annoying.

"I know this is necessary and also appreciate concerted efforts being made to ensure physical distancing but this is quite tiresome for people of my age group," commented the lady.

She was also of the opinion that the holy month of Ramazan should not had been wasted in shopping and other worldly activities but commented that since no shopping could be done even before the current month hence people were left with little option.

In reply to a question, she agreed that gravity of the situation demanded that people celebrate the festival with maximum possible simplicity and resort to needed isolation for their as well as well being of others.

Shopkeepers talking to APP thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan who realized how situation was fast turning from bad to worse and people being forced towards poverty.

"It is not that we are oblivious of the situation but do believe that life has to go on with needed modifications in our lifestyle more and cautiously tilted towards prevention of the viral disease and containment of its spread through proper compliance to recommended SOPs," said Hameed Akhter.