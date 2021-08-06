People take exception to inadequate removal of garbage in different parts of city during lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Inability of the authorities to ensure proper and regular removal of garbage heaps, both wet and dry,in different parts of the metropolis during current lock down, is leading to a serious situation at the expense of public health.

It is not only the residential areas inhabited by low and middle income population that may be presenting a pathetic scenario with overflowing gutters and stinking dumps but even some of the the major commercial areas appear to be no different.

During a visit to these, otherwise, closed areas one could see heaps of garbage placed before shops with none around to take any responsibility.

"This is what has been retrieved from a rain drain just opposite my shop a few days ago by staffers of the district sanitary department and since then is left unattended," M.Ilyas owner of a shop in Karachi Electronics Market told APP.

Mentioning that he along with many of his counterparts regularly visit their shops, so as to confirm that no mishap may have occurred, are not able to get hold of anyone to get the filth removed.

"We are simply hapless as there is no business nor is there any support for proper maintenance of the surroundings even when there is almost zero presence of people generally held responsible for mess," Abdul Hameed complained.

With strong reservations about the performance of concerned sanitary unit, the people with direct stakes in the area said it was becoming difficult for them to even stand around.

"My home is one of the flats in the surrounding buildings and am deeply concerned about severe implications of the filth besides the bad odour on our health specifically when we are already exposed to corona associated risks," said Mrs. Azra Khilji, a teacher by profession.

She also drew attention towards overflowing gutters further enhancing the misery of the people exposed to serious conditions amidst the threat of a breakout of ailments peculiar to such circumstances.

Mrs. Khilji confirmed that during normal working days the residents and shopkeepers often join hands to get the area clean by paying extra to the sanitary workers.

"What to do now when none seem to be around," she said.

People were generally of the opinion that local government, comprising public representatives elected through free and fair means, can perhaps make the difference in terms of service delivery.

They did agree that as the citizens of the metropolis can not be absolved of their responsibilities and have to develop a culture of ownership for theplace they live and or have their businesses.