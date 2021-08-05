People take out rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris brethren

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A large number of people took out a rally at Shujabad city on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in line with observance of Aug 5 as Black Day.

The rally was led by Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shahzad Dogar, took its start from the municipal committee office and concluded at Allah Hu Chowk.

Chief Officer municipal committee Qasim Shakeel, notables of the city, representatives of traders, civil society and people from different walks of life joined the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Shujabad said that the rally was organized to convey a message to our Kashmiri brethren that they were not alone in their struggle for rights which Indian government and Indian Occupied Forces had been violating for the last several decades.