People Taking Active Part In 'Rabita' To Express Complaints Regarding Ehsas Programme

Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:21 PM

People from across the country are actively taking part in Radio Pakistan Islamabad's daily 'Rabita' programme to express their grievances and complaints regarding Ehsaas program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :People from across the country are actively taking part in Radio Pakistan Islamabad's daily 'Rabita' programme to express their grievances and complaints regarding Ehsaas program.

The program is daily broadcast at 10:05 on national hook up wherein Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar responds to live telephone calls and SMS of people regarding coronavirus outbreak and the initiatives taken by the government under Ehsaas Programme, said a press release on Saturday.

During the last twenty four hours, the programme received 230 SMS for food support including 153 from Punjab, 34 from Sindh, 41 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2 from Islamabad, besides a number of telephone calls.

People facing shortage of food due to coronavirus outbreak or having any query regarding Ehsaas program can register their complaint at Radio Pakistan's telephone number 051-9215206 or through SMS at 4471.

For ration support, please SMS to 4471, MW < > Name, Address, CNIC Number, Phone Number.

Please note that SMS cannot be sent through a cell phone package. Actual balance of Rs. 5-10 is needed in a person's mobile phone in order to be able to send the message to Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC).

Meanwhile, PBC is also uploading information about the measures that are being taken by our Embassies and High Commissions, around the world, to help Pakistan diaspora/community in view of the current pandemic.

