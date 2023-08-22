Open Menu

People Targeted For Their Faith In India & IIOJK: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

People targeted for their faith in India & IIOJK: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :As the world is observing International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, today, atrocities against Kashmiri Muslims and other minorities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India continued unabated.

A report released by the research section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) in connection with the Day, today, maintained that Indian troops are even denying the Kashmiri people their right to observe their religious practices. "India has snatched every right, including the political and religious freedom of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The demographic change in IIOJK is proof that India targets people because of their faith. Religious minorities are being persistently hounded in India under rogue PM Modi's regime. Killing, arresting, and torture of Indian Muslims in the garb of cow slaughter is a scar on the concept of a civilized world. Gujarat massacre in 2002 indicates the victimization of Muslims in India," it said.

The report pointed out that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are using hate campaigns as a weapon against Muslims and other religious minorities in India. "There is an alarming rise of Islamophobia across India.

Anti-Muslim riots in Delhi, Haryana, and the Indian Supreme Court's Babri Masjid verdict are ample proof that India is becoming increasingly intolerable for Muslims. Religious sites of Muslims, Christians, and other minorities in India, as recently in Manipur, are being vandalized by Hindutva Indian forces in uniform and civic dresses with impunity," it said.

The report stated that hatred towards religious minorities is at its peak in India, and the RSS-backed racist Modi government is using terror as a policy to intimidate religious minorities across the country. RSS-inspired BJP government is planning ethnic cleansing of Muslims through discriminatory laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), it said, adding that Modi's fascist regime is trampling upon the fundamental freedoms of religious minorities in India.

The report maintained that the global community must make sure that the voices of victims of violence in IIOJK and across India are heard. "The world must take practical steps to protect the rights of the IIOJK people, and of India's religious minorities. The Hindutva Indian government dominated by the BJP must be brought to book for its crimes against the IIOJK people and religious minorities in India," it added.

The report pointed out that the international community has already been warned of the genocide of Muslims in India and IIOJK. Muslims, Dalits, and Christians are completely unsafe in India because of their faith, it added.

It is to mention here that the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief is a day designated by the UN for states to step up their efforts to combat intolerance, discrimination, and violence against persons based on religion or belief.

Related Topics

India Delhi Supreme Court World Riots United Nations Jammu Nepalese Rupee Citizenship Mosque Muslim Christian Media Government Weapon

Recent Stories

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

22 minutes ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

22 minutes ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

33 minutes ago
 Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

37 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

50 minutes ago
 ECP constitutes high-powered committee for electio ..

ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

57 minutes ago
UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for ..

UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for youth world championship in K ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

UAE stocks generate strong cash flows Monday

10 hours ago
 Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat ..

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat Begging Menace in Islamabad

12 hours ago
 Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan