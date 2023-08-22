People targeted for their faith in India & IIOJK: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :As the world is observing International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, today, atrocities against Kashmiri Muslims and other minorities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India continued unabated.

A report released by the research section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) in connection with the Day, today, maintained that Indian troops are even denying the Kashmiri people their right to observe their religious practices. "India has snatched every right, including the political and religious freedom of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The demographic change in IIOJK is proof that India targets people because of their faith. Religious minorities are being persistently hounded in India under rogue PM Modi's regime. Killing, arresting, and torture of Indian Muslims in the garb of cow slaughter is a scar on the concept of a civilized world. Gujarat massacre in 2002 indicates the victimization of Muslims in India," it said.

The report pointed out that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are using hate campaigns as a weapon against Muslims and other religious minorities in India. "There is an alarming rise of Islamophobia across India.

Anti-Muslim riots in Delhi, Haryana, and the Indian Supreme Court's Babri Masjid verdict are ample proof that India is becoming increasingly intolerable for Muslims. Religious sites of Muslims, Christians, and other minorities in India, as recently in Manipur, are being vandalized by Hindutva Indian forces in uniform and civic dresses with impunity," it said.

The report stated that hatred towards religious minorities is at its peak in India, and the RSS-backed racist Modi government is using terror as a policy to intimidate religious minorities across the country. RSS-inspired BJP government is planning ethnic cleansing of Muslims through discriminatory laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), it said, adding that Modi's fascist regime is trampling upon the fundamental freedoms of religious minorities in India.

The report maintained that the global community must make sure that the voices of victims of violence in IIOJK and across India are heard. "The world must take practical steps to protect the rights of the IIOJK people, and of India's religious minorities. The Hindutva Indian government dominated by the BJP must be brought to book for its crimes against the IIOJK people and religious minorities in India," it added.

The report pointed out that the international community has already been warned of the genocide of Muslims in India and IIOJK. Muslims, Dalits, and Christians are completely unsafe in India because of their faith, it added.

It is to mention here that the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief is a day designated by the UN for states to step up their efforts to combat intolerance, discrimination, and violence against persons based on religion or belief.