People term budget as friendly, balanced

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The peoples from different segments of life have termed the budget 2019-20 as balanced budget and growth oriented.

The resident of twin cities while talking to APP said that special concession and incentives has been introduced to facilitate the agriculture.

The government has introduced innovative tax reforms to ensure that the rich pay taxes while low and middle income groups are given relaxation.

The country was passing through financial crunch and facing a number of domestic and international challenges. Despite that it provided relief to the people by increasing the pay and pension of the government employees.

Mamoon, a citizen said that government has presented the best budget in the present situation of the country and hoped that the budget would provide relief to people belonging to all walks of life.

The budget would curtail the wings of inflation and ensure sustainable growth besides helping farmers, students, salaried class and poor segment of society, he added.