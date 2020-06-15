People term Punjab budget as balanced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The people belonging to different walks of life have termed the annual budget of Punjab for fiscal year 2020-21 as balanced amid difficult situation of coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting on provincial budget, Advisor to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Malik Umar Farooq said the Punjab government had presented a balanced and trade-friendly budget despite hardships due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said that provincial budget would help in reducing difficulties of low income people, adding that the government had tried its optimum to provide maximum relief to trade community and this budget would also help in continuing development process in the province.

He said the government had presented tax free budget which would encourage public-private partnership for bringing progress and prosperity in the province.

MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar said that Punjab budget was balanced one and no government could present budget better than it amid coronavirus pandemic.

He said that coronavirus had halted all economic activities but despite all odds, the Punjab government allocated funds for agriculture, health and education sectors which was a clear indicative that the government was sincere in progress and prosperity by providing all basic amenities to the masses.

He said that it was a hallmark of the present Punjab government that it also allocated funds for welfare of female community.

He said the government had also decreased ratio of various taxes and levies which was clearly indicating that despite corona pandemic, the government wanted to give maximum relief to all segments of the society.