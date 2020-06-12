UrduPoint.com
People Termed Budget 2020 Balance, People-friendly

People termed budget 2020 balance, people-friendly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Peoples from different segments of life have termed the budget 2020-2021 as balanced budget and hailed the government for considering the grievances and announcing incentives for the people of different sectors.

Talking to APP, a resident Asghar Ali said that a huge amount has been proposed for public sector development program and education sector which will put country on path of rapid development.

Another citizen said that measures announced in the budget will help solve energy crisis, get rid of whooping circular debt, improve revenue collection, and create jobs for the unemployed people.

Besides, relief to the masses, he said the budget would pave the way to reduce import and enhance export while the current fiscal deficit would be decreased in the annual year, Jawad said.

However, the citizens expressed their concern over non increase of pension and salaries and said that it will create problem for the public to bear their daily expenditures due to high inflation rate.

