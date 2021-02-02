UrduPoint.com
People Thrashes PDM's Narrative: Shafqat

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:11 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement has miserably failed to turn the nation against the Government and National Institutions

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition had conflicting interests and they were trying to deceive the people again but the masses were well aware about their massive corrupt practices during their governments.

The minister said opposition was giving dates for resigning from the assemblies but they did not presented their resignations till date.

He said the people are satisfied with the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government's performance.

Replying to a question, he said the government have made a comprehensive strategy to combat COVID-19, adding the international community also acknowledged the government policies against coronavirus.

He said coronavirus pandemic was on decline and its vaccine was also reached in the country.

Responding to another question, he said the government was working as per its manifesto and it had introduced uniform syllabus from one class to fifth class which was first time happened in the country's history.

Shafqat Mehmood said prosperity was always linked with strengthened economy and the national economy was improving day by day with hectic efforts of the present government.

Wheal of the national industry is fully spinning as well as construction industry is flourishing and the government is establishing new low cast housing schemes for the poor people, he added.

He said Pakistani rupee value was strengthening due to prudent policies of the present government and the opposition was feared from the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, adding inflation was decreasing as gradually and the government was bridging gape between imports and exports.

He said opposition was supporting the land mafia and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had always patronised them.

