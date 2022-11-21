UrduPoint.com

People Throng At Flea Market To Buy Warm Clothes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

People throng at flea market to buy warm clothes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A large number of people in the various parts of the Federal capital thronged n flea markets to buy warm clothes amid the start of the winter season in Pakistan.

The sale of warm clothes and long shoes gained momentum since the start of winter, especially in the flea markets where shops were seen displaying old and new warm clothes to attract customers.

Stalls of used clothes in Landa Bazar at Peshawar Mor , Aabpara market and Faizabad are offering sweaters, coats, quilts, blankets, trousers, shirts, woollies, children's wear and jackets.

Ahmar Najeed a buyer at flea market on Monday told APP said that inflation coupled with poverty were forcing people to buy warm clothes from Landa bazaars.

He said that new clothes were very expensive and not affordable to buy so he had come to buy second hand clothes for his children and himself. He observed that warm clothes in the flea markets were also expensive as compared to previous years.

Nighat Ahmad, a woman customer, who was a teacher at a local school, said that purchasing power of the salaried people was decreasing and the quilt set that she bought last year for the winter from main shops were no more affordable this year.

Several poor customers thought a considerable increase in prices at the Landa Bazaars and the prices of clothes were higher as compared to the last year, said Naeem Magsi, a shopper at Peshawar Mor.

"New warm clothes are beyond the purchasing power of poor people while these bazaars are providing comparatively affordable second-hand imported garments and that's why I came here for shopping, another visitor Waleed Shahid said.

Gul Zaman a hawker at Aabpara said he had been selling secondhand leather jackets since last ten years, but he had not seen such inflation before and they were bound to sale jackets in high prices as vendors were also forced to buy expensive jackets from wholesale markets.

The business in the shoe market of Peshawar Mor increased manifold times in winter as hundred of customers visited the flea market in the quest of long and leather shoes which helped them to earn substantial amount of money in the winter season, another shopkeeper Jamal Khan expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Business Poor Sale Faizabad Buy Money Women Market From

Recent Stories

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 202 ..

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 2024

5 minutes ago
 Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of ..

Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of COAS family members

20 minutes ago
 PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

48 minutes ago
 New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

4 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.