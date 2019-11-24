UrduPoint.com
People Throng Flea Markets To Buy Warm Clothes

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :With the onset of winter season, a great rush of people was observed at Landa Bazaars (Flea markets) in various parts of the provincial capital to buy warm clothes.

After the weather turned a bit chilly in the central Punjab,the sale of winter clothes was gaining momentum,especially in Landa Bazaars. Shops in Landa markets were seen displaying old and new warm clothes to attract customers.

Old Landa Bazaar, Borhwala Chowk, Mayo Hospital Landa Bazaar, Chungi Amar Sadhu Landa Bazaar as well as Anarkali and other markets were thronged people to buy warm clothes.

Landa Bazaars offer sweaters, coats, quilts, blankets,trousers, shirts, woollies, children's wear and jackets.

When asked a shopper Zahid Baig by this scribe about the purchasing at Mayo Hospital flea market, he said that inflation couple with poverty were forcing people to do winter shopping from Landa bazaars. He said that new clothes were very expensive and not affordable to buy so he had come to buy second hand clothes for his children and himself.

He observed that warm clothes in the flea markets were also expansive as compared to previous years.

Raheela Khurram, a woman customer who was a teacher at a local school, said that purchasing power of the salaried people was decreasing and the clothes that she bought last year for the winter from main shops were no more affordable this year.

Several poor customers thought a considerable increase in prices at the Landa Bazaars.

The prices of clothes were higher as compared to the last year, said Tahir Khalil Sheikh, a shopper at Old Landa Bazaar.

"New warm clothes are beyond the purchasing power of poor people while Landa Bazaars are providing comparatively affordable second-hand imported garments and that's why I came here for shopping, another visitor of Mayo Hospital Landa Bazaar Moazzam Chaudhry said.

Shafiqa, a housewife was happy with her shopping at the flea market of Borhwala Chowk as she got stylish and quality woolen sweaters and jackets for her children at reasonable price. She said that the Landa Bazaar was a blessing for the people like them as she was unable to afford costly clothes.

Gulrez Khan, a vendor at Mayo Hospital Flea Market said that a large number of citizens visited these markets of used warm clothes as it were cheaper than the new ones.

Wali Khan, another shopkeeper of Landa Bazaar said that it was not true that only poor people came to the flea markets, adding that he said several rich people also visited these markets to buy major European Brands old clothes which were better than the local products.

Saleem Ahmad, a vendor of warm clothes, said that no doubt, prices were a bit higher than the last year but even then they it were affordable for everyone.

According to the MET department, weather was expected to colder and the demand of warm clothes would increase.

