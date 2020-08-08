People throng Galiyat as tourism reopens in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The scenic Galiyat valleys here Saturday received influx of tourists from different areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Punjab after government allowed reopening of tourism sector under standard operating procedures (SOPs) after five months gap following decrease in cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Abbottabad-Murree road was flooded with vehicles of tourists today as peoples thronged to Galyat to enjoy the natural beauty and lush green valleys of the area.

Located on an altitude of about 8,205 feet on 80 kilometers area between Abbottabad and Murree on Himalya mountains range, Galiyat valleys comprising Nathiagali, Dongagali, Ayubia, Changagali, Bagnotar, Baragali, Harnai and Thandyani have attracted a large number of tourists and nature lovers.

The tourists also enjoyed free walk on famous Dunga Gali-Ayubia, Mukshpuri Tops & Mirajani hikking trails between Nathiagali-Dongagali on about 9500 feet height.

The tourists witnessed the amazing beauty of Kashmir while passing in pine trees from height of these trails.

The adventure lovers used these hiking trails of British era to enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of Galiyat, Kashmir, Harnoi River, Thandyani and Jehlum River from its top.

"The Galiyat scenic beauty and fresh air besides its colonial era walking trails have always attracted me to spend sometimes there during hot summer. After a gap of five months, I have visited my dream place Nathiagali to enjoy its natural beauty, " said Khurshid Khan, a resident of Nowshera.

He said if COVID-19 crisis not been occurred then Galiyat could have attracted thousands of adventurers, mountaineers and nature lovers from foreign countries this year after the award-winning UK-based travel magazine, Cond� Nast Traveler listed Pakistan as the top holiday and adventure travels site among 20 holiday destinations across the world for 2020 besides the successful visit of British royal couple that enhanced our country's soft image globally.

The reopening of tourists resorts have brought happiness on faces of travel guides, hotels waiters, horse and camel riding services, balloon shooting, coffee machine vendors, roadside cabins, chairlift workers etc who had suffered financial loss due to COVID-19.

Rooms in hotels were found difficult these days at Nathiagali due to rush of tourists and business activities has started reviving back to normalcy.