People throng goat mela at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) remained a centre for attraction for sacrificial animal lovers as a large number of people thronged the venue on the second day to participate in the ongoing goat, camel and bull mela of the university to witness contests of beauty, weigh and milk.

The mela was jointly arranged by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH) UAF and International Goat and Bull Association.� UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Dean Faculty of FAH Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Chairman Department of Entomology Chairman Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director Office of Research Innovation, and Commercialisation UAF Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani,� International Goat and Bull Association Chairman Ch Ata Muhammad Gujar, Ch Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar along with a tens of the hundreds of the people witnessed the activity.

� Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the university was providing a platform to farming community and agricultural scientists to sit together to discuss the issues and find agriculture problems' solutions on scientific way.

� He said that the fest was the annual ritual of the university. He said that�the university was taking all possible measures to strengthen farmers and agricultural expert ties and to reach out the farming community.�� Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that they were enjoying the good relations with industry and farming community that will help collectivity work on ensuring food security in the country.

��� He said that the FAH was committed to create awareness about the modern trends in the farming community so that the dream of per animal production can be met effectively. ��Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that�the farmers across the country are taking part and meant to boost productivity to ensure food security in the country.

�He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the university was opening up new avenue of progress and glory.