People Throng Graveyards In Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Carrying on the tradition, people of the northern Sindh visited graves of their relatives and friends after offering Eid prayers on Wednesday.
They paid respects to their departed loved ones. Visitors broomed and moistened graves, sprinkled rose petals and scented water over them.
They later offered ‘feteha’ and recited verses from the Holy Quran to seek salvation of the dead from the Almighty Allah.
Maqsood Imam, a visitor said that he visited his parents’ graves every Eid to ‘continue enjoying their company’ and pray for their salvation.
Remembering departed relatives, most visitors got misty-eyed, while some even cried with people around coming in to pacify them.
