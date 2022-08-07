UrduPoint.com

People Throng Graveyards To Put Clay On Graves

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

People throng graveyards to put clay on graves

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :A large number of people visiting graveyards to offer "Fateha" for the departed souls of their dear ones on 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram.

People sprinkling water, making mud plaster on graves and also reciting from the Holy Quran.

They were offering "Fateha" and showering rose petals and laid floral wreaths on the graves of dear ones.

The police have ensured tight security arrangements in graveyards, said a spokesman for the police here on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said that on the special direction of District PoliceOfficer Bilal Zafer Sheikh, the police were ensuring security arrangementsat 986 graveyards in the division.

Related Topics

Police Water Sunday From Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

5 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

13 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

13 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.