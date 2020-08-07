UrduPoint.com
People Throng In To Get BRT ZU Card, Bangash Also Gets His Card

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:09 PM

The people from Peshawar have shown great interest in ZU cards for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) as scores of people reached to get the card after announcement that 100000 cards would be provided free of charge

Despite hot weather long queues of people were seen at BRT stations to obtain ZU cards for travelling in BRT buses. The free of charge ZU cards were being distributed at more than one dozen BRT stations including Hashtnagri, Gulbahar and Firdous.

The distribution of free cards with one hundred rupees top up balance started the other day wherein large number of female and male obtained the cards. The transport company, Trans Peshawar had introduced this special card offer and announced to provide 100000 cost free cards however to obtain this card a Rs 100 top up balance and biometric verification was must.

The cards were being distributed under first come first serve policy and first 100000 people would get the facility without any charge.

A male or female could get only one card on biometric verification.

It merit a mention here that Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash has also obtained his ZU card the other day and in a brief talk with media said the BRT would provide a best and modern traveling facility to people. With start of this service, he said the sketch of civic life in Peshawar would be changed.

He said the time has come to announce a big good news and gift for the people travelling inside Peshawar. The Chief Minister, he added would soon inaugurate this mega project.

"I have obtained my ZU card and others should also do the same so we could travel together," Kamran Bangash added in light mood.



