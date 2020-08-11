UrduPoint.com
People Throng Malls To Avail Independence Day Sale, Discount Offers By Outfit Brands, Food Outlets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:44 PM

People throng malls to avail Independence Day sale, discount offers by outfit brands, food outlets

With the Independence Day around the corner, different outfits brands, food outlets and others are offering up to 50 per cent discounts on their products in connection with the day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :With the Independence Day around the corner, different outfits brands, food outlets and others are offering up to 50 per cent discounts on their products in connection with the day.

A large number of people particularly women have thronged the shopping malls, centers and markets to avail the sale and discounts. Almost all the shopping malls are witnessing rush of people with parking lots almost full.

Talking to APP, a house wife Mehak said that the clothing brands taking advantage of each and every festivity announce sales and discounts however, most of the times the items they put on sale are the ones left from the old stock. She said that they also offer minor discounts on very few things from the new collections.

Shazia, a teacher at a private school said that the offer of discounts on festivities is appreciable. "In their advertisements these brands mention huge discounts but when one enters the store realizes that the sale is available on limited stock." Fizza, a student, said that all these brands should offer flat discounts on all their products not on limited ones.

The discounts, sales help us buy flag coloured suits in reasonable prices, said Sameera.

About food outlets offering discounts, Asghar said that he enjoyed such offers every year with his family however, this year, he said, he will avail the discounts by ordering the food online and would avoid visiting restaurants as a precaution.

Salman said he also enjoyed such offers with his family and friends but he appealed to the restaurant owners to ensure maintenance of hygiene. "Me and my friends will visit the restaurant which will be implementing SOPs properly", he said.

A screenplay writer Naeem Ali said the eateries should offer these discounts more often, especially on weekends.

Safeer, a law student complained that the most of the food outlets offer discounts but compromise on quality.

Ali Hassan claimed that the prices remain the same. The eateries offer discounts excluding taxes and by addition of taxes and hidden charges one gets the same prices.

