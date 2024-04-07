People Throng Markets As Eid Around Corner
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) People throng to the markets and bazaars of the city as Eid ul Fitar is just around the corner.
The stalls of cosmetic, henna and bangles, most sought after items for Eidul Fitr, have been
set up everywhere particularly in busy markets and bazaars of the city as Eid shopping is in
full swing and reached its peak.
Due to temperature rises in the daytime mostly citizens especially women went to shopping
malls, markets and bazaars after taraveeh prayers.
A festive environment in shopping was noticed at the busy markets including, Kutchery Bazaar,
Golchowk, Faisal Bazaar, urdu Bazaar, Bangle Market, Satellite town Chowk and other markets
of the city.
Similarly at the College road of Sargodha city witnessed a huge rush of people especially
women and children who are eager to complete their shopping before Chand Raat.
The vendors have set up various stalls of bangles, jewellery, henna and other stuff in the
main markets of the city to attract the customers.
Different fashion brands and boutiques have displayed an exquisite variety of fabrics
offering different price ranges according to the affordability of the customers.
The shopping frenzy has reached its peak during the last Ashra of Ramazan with only two or three
days left in the Eid while the women are busy now in buying the food items like vermecilli, meat
and other eatables for Eid.
"We are making good business this year," Shoukat, a shopkeeper at Urdu Bazaar said.
He observed that he has witnessed more rush of people during these days as compared
to the last Eid, hoping that he would have good profit," he added.
Myra, a young girl said, "I bought my Eid dress and shoes and will go for the rest of the
things including bangles, jewellery and henna on Chaand Raat with my friends.
She said most of the shops have displayed new Eid collections of dresses, shoes, hand
bags and other stuff.
The shopkeepers and their helpers were busy till late night in managing the customers,
showing them the goods and bargaining with them. The families were seen to throng the
markets to pick up their choices for Eid.
Children and women are more enthusiastic in choosing new and unique design clothes
to wear on the occasion of Eid.
The rush of customers at the shopping centres starts from evening and continued till
closing of the shops before Sehri.
Although, there are many who have confined themselves to window shopping only,
others who can afford seem not really happy with the price hike. But, they still continue to shop.
With the rise in number of buyers, traffic jam in the city's busy market places and intersections,
particularly in front of shopping centres has become a routine.
On the other hand a spokesman of district police said that police had made strict security
arrangements for Eidul Fitr in the city.
