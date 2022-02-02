UrduPoint.com

People Throng Nurseries As Spring Season Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 07:16 PM

People throng nurseries as spring season begins

Dwellers of Capital are thronging nurseries to buy plants, seedling of flowers and citric fruits, and grass to enhance the beauty of their flowers beds, lawns, gardens, terraces and rooftops in the upcoming spring season

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Dwellers of Capital are thronging nurseries to buy plants, seedling of flowers and citric fruits, and grass to enhance the beauty of their flowers beds, lawns, gardens, terraces and rooftops in the upcoming spring season.

Spring season starts from February in Pakistan and considered as one of the most ideal weather for growing fruits like peach, apricot, Apple, pomegranate and flowers of rose, jasmine, petunia, peony and osteospermum, said a nurseryman at the largest plant market of Islamabad located in H-9 sector.

He said the sale and purchase of plants grew manifold in the spring season that eventually boosted their businesses.

"Demand of indoor and outdoor plants, flowers, bulbs has been tremendously increased and surprisingly youth is taking keen interest not only in traditional gardening, but in kitchen gardening as well," he noted.

Another shopkeeper said fruits plant of peach and apricot were in high demand this year and new research based citric fruit seedling became famous in citizen as it was easy to grow at homes as well.

"Quality seedling can provide citric fruits like lemon, orange, lime, pink and white grapefruit in pots within couple of years," he said.

Aansa Shabbir, a grass lover said that she maintained a large lawn at her home and she replanted new grass every spring season as the atmosphere provided unbelievable growth and lush green color to grass.

"In Pakistan many types of grass is available, and I have experienced that when it comes to velvety look and smoothness nothing is better than Korean grass," she told.

Umar Zaman, a plant buyer at nursery said he was in love with flowers since childhood and did wait whole year for February so that he could add more flowers, colors and pots in his house.

"Colors provide serenity and I grow 50 different types of flowers, shrubs and herbaceous every spring season to enhance the beauty of our home," he added.

Plant nurseries breed seedling in open field, on containers, in tunnels or green houses. Decorative plants were usually planted in open field and small trees for gardening breed in the controlled environment of green houses and containers.

In 1815, first seed house or plant nursery was established by Vilmorin family in France which is now run as a public trade company. The said company is one of the largest plant breeding and seed producing source in European Union.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather France European Union Company Sale Orange Buy February Apple Market Family From Love

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to S ..

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

41 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from ta ..

Hareem Shah thanks SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

50 minutes ago
 AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz ..

AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns mi ..

PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns missile attack on UAE

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

1 hour ago
 Market-oriented reforms way to rapid growth: Mansh ..

Market-oriented reforms way to rapid growth: Mansha

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>