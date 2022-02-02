People throng nurseries as spring season begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dwellers of Capital are thronging nurseries to buy plants, seedling of flowers and citric fruits, and grass to enhance the beauty of their flowers beds, lawns, gardens, terraces and rooftops in the upcoming spring season

Spring season starts from February in Pakistan and considered as one of the most ideal weather for growing fruits like peach, apricot, Apple, pomegranate and flowers of rose, jasmine, petunia, peony and osteospermum, said a nurseryman at the largest plant market of Islamabad located in H-9 sector.

He said the sale and purchase of plants grew manifold in the spring season that eventually boosted their businesses.

"Demand of indoor and outdoor plants, flowers, bulbs has been tremendously increased and surprisingly youth is taking keen interest not only in traditional gardening, but in kitchen gardening as well," he noted.

Another shopkeeper said fruits plant of peach and apricot were in high demand this year and new research based citric fruit seedling became famous in citizen as it was easy to grow at homes as well.

"Quality seedling can provide citric fruits like lemon, orange, lime, pink and white grapefruit in pots within couple of years," he said.

Aansa Shabbir, a grass lover said that she maintained a large lawn at her home and she replanted new grass every spring season as the atmosphere provided unbelievable growth and lush green color to grass.

"In Pakistan many types of grass is available, and I have experienced that when it comes to velvety look and smoothness nothing is better than Korean grass," she told.

Umar Zaman, a plant buyer at nursery said he was in love with flowers since childhood and did wait whole year for February so that he could add more flowers, colors and pots in his house.

"Colors provide serenity and I grow 50 different types of flowers, shrubs and herbaceous every spring season to enhance the beauty of our home," he added.

Plant nurseries breed seedling in open field, on containers, in tunnels or green houses. Decorative plants were usually planted in open field and small trees for gardening breed in the controlled environment of green houses and containers.

In 1815, first seed house or plant nursery was established by Vilmorin family in France which is now run as a public trade company. The said company is one of the largest plant breeding and seed producing source in European Union.