People Throng Picnic Spots, Parks To Celebrate Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A large number of local residents as well as people from surrounding areas headed toward public parks and picnic spots in Rawalpindi on first and second day of Eid ul Fitr.
In the Garrison city, amusement parks remained the center of attention for the families and visitors.
On the first day of Eid, the rain coupled with dark clouds and cold winds turned the weather pleasant as a large number of people visited major amusement parks to enjoy the Eid holidays.
After Eid prayers and exchanging greetings with relatives, people visited parks and picnic places. All the amusement parks were opened from 8 am till late night on Eid holidays as children enjoyed rides, swings, boating, and horses and camel rides.
The families and children also enjoyed mini-train rides while children enjoyed themselves by taking pictures with wild and caged animals in zoo and parks.
At Ayub National Park, the families indulged in riding motor boats while children enjoyed the waterfall at ‘Joy land’. The toddlers enjoyed the rides on electronic swings.
The families including children flooded Ayub Park, Jinnah Park, Rumi Park, Ladies Park, Children's Park, Dhok Munshi Park, Allama Iqbal Park, and other places during the Eid holidays. The managements charged Rs800 per person for boating, Rs500 to 600 for a ‘dodging’ car ride, Rs250 for camel and horse riding, Rs200 for the train ride, Rs300 for electro swing games, etc. food stalls and vendors also charged double from the families visiting the parks and public spots.
Ayub Park saw the families in droves as the newly built amusement park teeming with all kinds of flowers from around the world remained the main attraction. People also enjoyed wild animals, birds and pets in some parks and zoos.
