People throng President House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :A large number of people belonging to different walks of life Saturday visited Aiwan-e-Sadr after it was opened for the general public.

A number of families, students, children, ordinary people and others visited different sections of the President House and evinced keen interest in the historical photographs and other items at display.

The people wearing masks and observing safe distancing roamed freely and enjoyed the cool and cloudy day by sauntering around the green lawns.

The opening of the doors of the Presidency from 01:00 p.

m. to 04:00 p.m. coincides with the arrival of the new year.

In the past, the Presidency had been opened for the general public on several occasions to give them an opportunity to have glimpse of the building once considered to be no-go area for the general public.

The visitors, on the occasion, appreciated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government for opening of state-owned buildings and offices to general public.

The Presidency, nestled at the foothills of Margalla hills, presents exquisite spectacle to the beholders and held an important place in the history of nation.