People Throng Rawalpindi Parks To Enjoy Eid Festivities
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The hustle and bustle continued in Rawalpindi on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr Tuesday as the people thronged parks and entertainment venues.
The people of all ages - children, young and old – were out to enjoy sightseeing, delicious food and cold ice cream.
There was great rush at Ayub Park, Iqbal Park, Jinnah Park, Shehbaz Sharif Park, Children's Park, Satellite Town Family Park, 502 Park and other entertainment where the families in large numbers enjoyed the Eid festivities.
Children were seen swinging and eating delicious food in entertainment venues and parks to spend their Eidi.
People with disabilities were also seen strolling in various parks on wheelchairs.
Expressing his feelings, senior citizen Muhammad Siddique said that Eid-ul-Fitr was a gift from the Almighty to Muslims at the end of the holy month of Ramazan.
“This festival not only has religious significance but also strengthens love, unity, brotherhood and family ties,” he added.
Young citizen Muhammad Azan said that Eid-ul-Fitr was a day of joy and gratitude that “comes after fasting and worship for a whole month”..
He said Eid-ul-Fitr was not just an occasion of joy but also an expression of sacrifice, love and gratitude. “The greatest virtue of this day is Fitrana, which is a means of sharing happiness with the poor,” he added.
Strict security measures were taken by the Rawalpindi Police to deal with any untoward incident across the district.
