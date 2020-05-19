People throng to bazaars after lockdown ends for Eid shopping

As soon as the lockdown ended, a large number of women rushed to various markets and bazaars for Eid shopping without any fear of being infected from coronavirus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :As soon as the lockdown ended, a large number of women rushed to various markets and bazaars for Eid shopping without any fear of being infected from coronavirus.

Shopkeepers in Gomal Market, Commercial Market, Commissioner Bazaar, Kalan Bazaar also setup stalls outside their shops and started selling bangles and jewelery at exorbitant prices.

Women are shopping without masks and gloves and did not follow the SOPs or guideline issued by the provincial government for public safety.

Similarly, security measures have not been taken in markets and shops.

"We have repeatedly asked the women to wear masks and gloves but no one is taking precautions while we are earning a living so we are compelled," said a local shopkeeper.