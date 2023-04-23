People throng to parks, recreational spots to celebrate Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The festivities on the second day of Eid-Ul-Fitr continued as a large number of people thronged to parks and other recreational spots to spend the day with family and friends on Sunday.

People were seen visiting Shah Shams Park, Jinnah Park, Fort Qasim Park, shrines of Harzrat Bahauddin Zakariya, Shah Rukan-e-Alam, Shah Shams Tabrez and other places to celebrate the second day of Eid. However, families and friends were also seen at different restaurants and hotels to enjoy different dishes.

The families visiting different parks of the city complained that overcharging, the sale of sub-standard food items and the non-availability of good quality products at all recreational points. The citizens demanded of the authorities concerned to ensure strict action against the violators and those fleecing the tourists.

A citizen, Junaid Ahmed lamented that all the vendors at parks and other recreational points were selling commodities at exorbitant rates. He said that his family used to visit different recreational spots every Eid, but this time the visit remained very much expensive. Ahmed said that bringing cooked food items from home would be the best option to spend the second day of Eid at recreational points.

On the other hand, the district administration has made arrangements for public facilitation and set up a control room at the deputy commissioner's office to resolve public complaints on priority. It has also set up Rescue 1122 camps at canals and rivers to prevent any untoward incident.