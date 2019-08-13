People throng to parks to celebrate Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The locals as well as visitors from other adjoining areas thronged parks and recreational spots on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha on Tuesday.

Rain also turned the weather pleasant in the twin cities, which was an added incentive for the people visiting parks and other public places. A large number of people were also seen traveling towards Murree on the second day.

Special security arrangements were also seen outside parks for the protection of visitors. The public transporters including taxi drivers fleeced the people and charged fares of their own will.

On Tuesday, a large number of families and children enjoyed free time at Shamsabad Park, Roomi Park, Play Land, Children Park Satellite Town, Wild Life Park Lohi Bher, Jinnah Park and Ayub National Park.

Tahir Ali Khan, a visitor, said, "I love Rawalpindi and love Ayub Park." Another visitor, Adeel Mir said he went to Roomi Park for excursion as it was the best place to visit with family during Eid holidays.

Great hustle and bustle was also witnessed at city's cinemas.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police had made special arrangements on Eid to facilitate the motorists in Murree, an official told APP.

The traffic police have stopped movement of heavy vehicles on the roads leading to Murree.

Additional traffic wardens have been deployed in Murree to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the hill station during the Eid holidays.