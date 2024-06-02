People throng to swimming pools to beat scorching heat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A large number to citizens moved towards the swimming pools, canals and tube wells beat scorching and sizzling heat amid high charges by the swimming pool owners in the city and suburbs.

The scores of swimming pools were sited at different parts of city especially in the suburban areas of the city where the owners were charging Rs 400 to Rs 1000 each person for one time bath. Most of the swimming pools can be seen full with the people and various can also be observed accommodating more people than capacity of the pool to get earn more money.

In some areas, the public gathering can be noticed at tube wells as the people preferred tube wells after they found swimming pools already booked. The people also complained high prices being charged by the swimming pools owners while extra charging of the food items being sold by the pool administration.

Multan is also famous for its pious saints and king of fruits, Mango also. Besides this it is called "The Mango city" for a reason. However, the citizens also rushed to agriculture forms and mango orchards of farmers in order to bath at their tube wells and to enjoy fruits under the shady trees of mangos and other trees.

Muhammad Nadeem, while talking to APP said that visiting swimming pool with friends on every Sunday was a routine activity in every summer season.

He said that hot and humid weather force them to bath for hours at swimming pools otherwise the heat was unbearable.

He also stated that bathing at swimming pools was not only protect from the heat but also provide a best recreational activity to spend time with friends.

"The tube well owners have also started charging fee from the people for bathing in the tube well which started a few years ago otherwise it was against the values of rural areas and farmers.

Most of the middle class and poor people used to bath at tube wells because they can’t afford Rs 500 per day to bath at swimming pools," said Muhammad Asghar, a vendor selling fruit near swimming pools at Bhakal Bhir area of the city.

He said, "The poor people can’t afford air conditioners, air coolers or other electrical items to protect themselves and their kids from the scorching heat and moved to the tube wells to bath free."

"However, the tube well owners have started charging Rs 100 from each person for bathing in the tube well," he maintained.

A swimming pool owner, Mumtaz Khan said, "He spent about Rs two million to construct a swimming pool where best cleanliness, fresh water and other facilities was being offered to masses."

He said, "They only charged Rs 1000 from each person to bath in the pool without any time limit. Most of the families booked the swimming pool for the day long through which he earned a handsome with minimum effort."

A local farmer Fazal Elahi told the news agency that he had started charging fee from the people to bath in his tube well last year.

He said, "He used to earn a reasonable income per day which helps him meet his tube well expenses."

Various people had complained of high charges by the swimming pool administration and also demanded of district government to ensure check and balance at the pools.

They complained of poor cleanliness, sub-standard food items and poor security arrangements at the pools as various cases of stealing of mobile phones and cash from the pockets had been reported in the past.