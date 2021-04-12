UrduPoint.com
People Throng USC Outlets To A Subsidy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:35 PM

People throng USC outlets to a subsidy

After the announcement of ever highest subsidy for the holy month of Ramazan on various food and other items, the people have rushed to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets all across the Hazara division to get the benefit

After the announcement of ever highest subsidy for the holy month of Ramazan on various food and other items, the people have rushed to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets all across the Hazara division to get the benefit.

The Federal government announced a subsidy of more than Rs 7 billion while a huge stock of sugar was also released by the government, long queues were seen outside the USC stores across the division.

The People were happy with the availability of sugar at the subsidized rate of Rs 68 per kilogram.

The Ramazan relief package offered to the public with a discount of Rs 7.8 billion was started from April 10, under which 19 essential items of daily use were provided to the public at discounted rates, while this relief package was implemented in 4,881 stores across the country.

Although subsidized items are available on USC stores in bulk due to the rush of the customers most of the utility stores ran out of sugar within a few hours.

