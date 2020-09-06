UrduPoint.com
People Throng World's Biggest 'graveyard Of Indian Tanks' In Chawinda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

People throng world's biggest 'graveyard of Indian tanks' in Chawinda

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :A large number of people including women and children thronged the Shuhada Park in Chawinda near here to witness the 1965 Indo-Pak war memorial comprising the physical description of invading Indian tanks and planes, and the fate those fighter machines met at the hands of brave Pakistani armed forces.

The place is known as the world's biggest "graveyard of 600 invading Indian tanks".

The people showed keen interest in the Indian tanks and planes displayed there and they paid homage to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland near Chawinda-Sialkot during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The people also laid wreathes on the graves of Shuhada and saluted them for their bravery as well.

In Chawinda, during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, the people of Chawinda-Sialkot wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland during the Sept 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The world's biggest war of the tanks was fought there near Chawinda in 1965, in which the local people laid down under the invading Indian tanks with bombs and blew up themselves, besides, completely destroying the hundreds of the Indian army's tanks, making Chawinda-Sialkot a graveyard of these tanks. They sacrificed their lives to save the motherland during the 1965 war.

The visiting people paid rich tribute to all martyrs and Ghazis. They said that September 6 stands out as a symbol of our enduring display of Unity, Faith and Discipline as a nation.

