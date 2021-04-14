People thronged to Sasta Ramadan Bazaar for buying sugar packets

A large number of people visited Sasta Ramadan Bazaars to buy sugar at the cheapest rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A large number of people visited Sasta Ramadan Bazaars to buy sugar at the cheapest rates.

The district administration has set up 19 Ramadan Bazaars in different parts of the district where sugar is being sold at Rs 65 per kg.

According to official sources, 6,750 kilogram of sugar has been sold in five Ramadan Bazaars in the Saddar area till now.

They said that special monitoring teams headed by assistant commissioners had been constituted formonitoring sugar stock and quality of other essential items.