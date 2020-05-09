UrduPoint.com
People To Act According SOPs Against COVID-19: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said people would have to act according to set SOPs against COVID-19 and everyone would have to work together in present situation regarding coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister had decided to open subsequently lockdown from tomorrow (Satuarday).

He said European countries were easing lockdown at there because no country could bear it for a long time.

The governor said we should have to ease many things earlier, adding the Federal government was also ready to open big markets.

He said the government would have to take decision regarding lockdown as per the present country situation.

He said Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah should be cleared ambiguity from the federal government if he had someone.

He said he would again make his test of coronavirus after 14 days.

