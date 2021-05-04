UrduPoint.com
People To Avoid Going To Crowded Places: DC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

People to avoid going to crowded places: DC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman directed the officials of the district administration and police to stop people going to crowded places and thoroughly keep checking to ensure implementation of coronavirus code of conduct.

Likewise, Additional Assistant Commissioner 3 Kohat Muhammad Iqbal alongwith FC, Pak Army and City Police visiting different areas from including Kachehri Chowk and inspected the measures being taken for the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

The team also visited Peshawar Chowk and ensured implementation of Corona SOPs in the passenger coaches and imposed on the spot fines on the violators. They warned the transporters and stand owners to follow necessary instructions being issued by the provincial government to stop spreading of the virus in the district besides of appealing to the people to wear masks,maintain social distance, avoid hugging and shaking hands, avoiding or staying in crowded places to be infected from this deadly disease.

More Stories From Pakistan

