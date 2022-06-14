UrduPoint.com

People To Be Provided Relief At All Cost: Maryam Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 07:01 PM

People to be provided relief at all cost: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said regardless of the current state of economy, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government would provide relief to the people at all cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said regardless of the current state of economy, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government would provide relief to the people at all cost.

"There is no doubt that last four years of incompetency and sheer neglect have done everything possible to ruin the national economy, but the people have faith in PM Shehbaz Sharif and we will not disappoint them," she said in a tweet.

Regardless of the devastation caused by the Imran-led government to the economy , the people would be given relief at all cost, she added.

