People To Be Provided Very Possible Assistance At Torkham: Hasham

Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr Hasham Inam Ullah Khan has said every possible assistance would be provided to people for their facilitation at Torkham Border

Talking to people during his visit to Torkham Boarder the Minister announced establishment of health facility and filter point at the border.

Director FATA Shah Faisal and health officials accompanied the Minister on the occasion.

He said provision of state of the art facilities at the border was meant to encourage the trend of friendly atmosphere and peace in the region and conveying a message to Afghan people that their Pakistani brethren stand with them.

Pakistan wanted good relations with neighboring countries under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said the government also had a plan to work closely with neighboring countries in future for promotion of health tourism in the region. By working together, he said, we would pave the way for promotion of health and tourism sectors and lasting peace in the region.

He said we are taking forward the vision of our Prime Minister Imran Khan�the basic purpose of which is to provide best possible business, health and education facilities to our people.

