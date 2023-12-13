People to cast majority vote for PML-N to alleviate poverty, job creation: Musadiq

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Musadiq Malik on Wednesday hoped that people would cast votes for Pakistan Muslim League-N to alleviate poverty and job creation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Musadiq Malik on Wednesday hoped that people would cast votes for Pakistan Muslim League-N to alleviate poverty and job creation.

An elected government could only resolve the genuine issues of the people, he said.

Pakistan needed fast development and economic stability, and a PML-N government could do that as it had already delivered and completed mega projects in the country during its last tenure, he stated.

Commenting on the justice system, he said true justice and implementation of laws could help strengthen the economy and bring prosperity to the people.

Rejecting the politics of conflict, he said that PML-N wants to work with all institutions for sustainable growth and to change the lifestyle of poor people.

