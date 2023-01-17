UrduPoint.com

People to celebrate 'salvation day' after KP assembly dissolution: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak

Provincial General Secretary and Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak on Tuesday said that the people of the province would celebrate the 'Day of Salvation' after dissolution of KP Assembly

Talking to APP, Sardar Hussain Babak said that the KP government is using delaying tactics in dissolving the provincial assembly as the people are waiting to celebrate salvation day after ten years.

He said that the government instead of giving time again and again should take practical steps as the opposition would not submit a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to save the assembly.

He said that the PTI government failed to deliver as the flood victims were not rehabilitated so far and the flood affectees were still wondering for assistance, adding that the government left the province indebted to billions of Dollars.

He expressed hope that all the governments would work together for the welfare and rehabilitation of flood affectees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that KP province was already backward and ironically the government was depriving them of natural resources and negating to give them rights, adding if the people stage a protest the government lodges FIR against them and on the other hand depriving them of their basic rights..

Sardar Babak said that the PTI government has destroyed the provincial economy and due to their incompetency, the militancy has re-emerged and spoiled the peace and order in the entire province.

He said that PTI leadership was self-centered and selfish and they had nothing to do with the welfare of people. He expressed the hope that after the dissolution of KP assembly, the caretaker government would be better than the incumbent government.

