People To Celebrate 'Sindhi Culture Day', Says PPP Leader

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Saturday said that the people of Hyderabad would celebrate Sindhi Culture Day with passion and enthusiasm.

In a statement, he said that the history of Sindh, along with its ancient history, was characterized by bravery, chivalry and hospitality.

"The people of Sindh always extended hospitality to others and even today their hospitality is famous all over the world," Chaudhry Nizam said.

He said that Urdu-speaking people in Sindh were also taking a keen interest in the Sindhi Culture Day which united everyone.

He said that by participating in the 55th Foundation Day program of the Pakistan Peoples Party, people belonging to every language and religion had proved that they stood with the PPP.

