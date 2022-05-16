People to decide about future Govt on basis of transparent election: Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said here Monday that people of Pakistan would decide about future Government on basis of free, fair and transparent elections

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said here Monday that people of Pakistan would decide about future Government on basis of free, fair and transparent elections.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Imran Khan said early election was penecea of all problems.

He said people would reject all those elements involved in sales and purchase of votes.

Imran said no country can make progress unless eradicated corruption and upheld human values.

He said China had made progress as it gave exemplary punishments to the corrupt elements.

Imran said there was no respect for slaves in world.

Despite loss of 80,000 Pakistanis and 3.5 million displacement of tribal people from merged areas during war against terror, he said 400 drone strikes were held in our country in which mostly innocent people were killed including 64 children in Bajaur madrasa attack.

He said there was no law in world, which allow killing of innocent people.

Imran Khan asked people of Swabi to get ready for long march and wait for his call.

The meeting was also addressed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and PTI KP President Pervez Khattak.