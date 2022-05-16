UrduPoint.com

People To Decide About Future Govt On Basis Of Transparent Election: Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 08:21 PM

People to decide about future Govt on basis of transparent election: Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said here Monday that people of Pakistan would decide about future Government on basis of free, fair and transparent elections

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said here Monday that people of Pakistan would decide about future Government on basis of free, fair and transparent elections.

Addressing a big public gathering here, Imran Khan said early election was penecea of all problems.

He said people would reject all those elements involved in sales and purchase of votes.

Imran said no country can make progress unless eradicated corruption and upheld human values.

He said China had made progress as it gave exemplary punishments to the corrupt elements.

Imran said there was no respect for slaves in world.

Despite loss of 80,000 Pakistanis and 3.5 million displacement of tribal people from merged areas during war against terror, he said 400 drone strikes were held in our country in which mostly innocent people were killed including 64 children in Bajaur madrasa attack.

He said there was no law in world, which allow killing of innocent people.

Imran Khan asked people of Swabi to get ready for long march and wait for his call.

The meeting was also addressed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and PTI KP President Pervez Khattak.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Drone Attack Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Long March Progress Swabi All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Buffalo Shooter Had Plans to Continue Rampage - Po ..

Buffalo Shooter Had Plans to Continue Rampage - Police Chief

37 seconds ago
 Medical board refuses to drop NLE-2 70% pass perce ..

Medical board refuses to drop NLE-2 70% pass percentage

40 seconds ago
 Commissioner visits Heatwave Relief Camp at Farid ..

Commissioner visits Heatwave Relief Camp at Farid Gate

42 seconds ago
 Addl CS South Punjab visits remote areas of Cholis ..

Addl CS South Punjab visits remote areas of Cholistan

44 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reviews jail r ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reviews jail reforms

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants more time to NAB for a ..

Islamabad High Court grants more time to NAB for arguments in appeals against Za ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.